Monica gets Ph D in Geology

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Monica Narayan Chakraborty in Geology.

She submitted her thesis titled ‘Groundwater Contaminations due to Municipal and Industrial Waste in Aurangabad Municipal Corporation area-A Framework for Efficient Wastewater Treatment and Recycling Systems’ under the guidance of Dr Ashok Tejankar, research guide and Principal of Deogiri College.