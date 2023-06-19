Monica gets Ph D in Geology
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 19, 2023 10:55 PM2023-06-19T22:55:10+5:302023-06-19T22:55:10+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Monica Narayan Chakraborty in Geology. She ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Monica Narayan Chakraborty in Geology.
She submitted her thesis titled ‘Groundwater Contaminations due to Municipal and Industrial Waste in Aurangabad Municipal Corporation area-A Framework for Efficient Wastewater Treatment and Recycling Systems’ under the guidance of Dr Ashok Tejankar, research guide and Principal of Deogiri College.Open in app