Monica gets Ph D in Geology

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 19, 2023 10:55 PM2023-06-19T22:55:10+5:302023-06-19T22:55:10+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Monica Narayan Chakraborty in Geology. She ...

Monica gets Ph D in Geology | Monica gets Ph D in Geology

Monica gets Ph D in Geology

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Monica Narayan Chakraborty in Geology.

She submitted her thesis titled ‘Groundwater Contaminations due to Municipal and Industrial Waste in Aurangabad Municipal Corporation area-A Framework for Efficient Wastewater Treatment and Recycling Systems’ under the guidance of Dr Ashok Tejankar, research guide and Principal of Deogiri College.

Open in app
Tags :Monica Narayan ChakrabortyMonica Narayan ChakrabortyDr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada UniversityBabasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada UniversityBamuBabasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and College Teachers Organisation, Association of Principals and EducatorsBoard of Examinations and Evaluation of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada UniversityThe board of examinations and evaluation of dr babasaheb ambedkar marathwada universityBabasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Govind KaleMass Communication Department of BamuHuman Resource Development Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada UniversityTarabai Shinde Study Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada UniversityMunicipal and Industrial Waste in Aurangabad Municipal Corporation area-A Framework for Efficient Wastewater Treatment and Recycling SystemsPrincipal of Deogiri College