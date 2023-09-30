Motorcycle thief arrested in Bajajnagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Waluj MIDC police arrested a motorcycle thief trying to find customers for the stolen motorcycles in the Waluj area on Friday night. The arrested has been identified as Hanuman Nana Akolkar (35, Wadgaon). The police have seized four motorcycles worth Rs 3 lakh from him.

The police received the information that a man was trying to find customers for the motorcycle at Maharana Chowk in Bajajnagar on Friday at around 9 pm.

Accordingly, PI Avinash Aghav, second PI Ganesh Tathe, API Gautam Wavale, PSI Deepak Rothe, Dhiraj Kabiliye, Suraj Agrawal, Suresh Kacche, Yashwant Gobade, Nitin Imane, Hanuman Thoke and others laid a trap and arrested Hanuman.

Initially, he did not cooperate with the police but after a strict interrogation, he confessed that he stole four motorcycles from Waluj and Pachod areas. The police then seized the four motorcycles worth Rs 3.20 lakh.