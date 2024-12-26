Motorcyclist breaks windshield after being told to Drive Safe

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A motorcyclist broke the windshield of a car after being asked to drive carefully. The incident occurred around 4.30 pm near the Seven Hill Flyover.

Santosh Musmade (46), a resident of Uttarnagari, was driving his car towards All India Radio when he noticed a motorcyclist (MH-20-GY-9246) riding recklessly. Musmade requested the rider to drive safely. Angered by the request, the motorcyclist picked up a stone from the road and threw it at Musmade's car, shattering the windshield and injuring him. Musmade a complaint, and the Jawaharnagar police registered a case against the motorcyclist.