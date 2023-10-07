MP Jaleel surprised by cleanliness during inspection of GMCH

Surprise inspection reveals contrasting cleanliness levels at GMCH

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MP Imtiaz Jaleel expressed astonishment at the cleanliness of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) during a recent inspection. Accompanied by government lawyers, Jaleel visited the hospital on Saturday to assess its condition.

The photographs submitted as evidence in a petition and those taken during the inspection portrayed different levels of cleanliness, leaving Jaleel surprised. It appeared that the hospital had been hastily cleaned in anticipation of the public prosecutor's visit.

During the inspection, Government advocate Sujit Karlekar and MP Jaleel thoroughly examined various sections of GMCH. The dean, Dr Sanjay Rathod, medical superintendent Dr Vijay Kalyankar, deputy superintendent Dr Vikas Rathod, Adv Sunil Jadhav, and others were present during the inspection. However, access to the hospital was limited to the media representatives, who were only allowed into the casualty department. Following the inspection, Adv Karlekar and Jaleel addressed the media and provided details about their findings. It was revealed that the hospital had undergone an extensive cleaning process in preparation for the public prosecutor's visit.

Judge will personally visit the hospital

Moreover, Jaleel in his statement, said that a judge has expressed their willingness to personally visit the hospital at any time for an unannounced inspection. Jaleel further mentioned that the photographs submitted as evidence in the petition and those taken during the recent inspection indicated a stark difference in the level of cleanliness, with the hospital appearing well-maintained during their visit.

Report will be submitted on Tuesday

The inspection report compiled by Adv Sujit Karlekar, the public prosecutor, will be submitted on Tuesday and is expected to shed light on the events that transpired in the hours leading up to the inspection.