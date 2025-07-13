MRTI issue raised in legislature

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The issue of recruitment and providing fund for the Minority Research and Training Institute (MRTI ), was raised in the legislature recently.

The MRTI Action Committee staged a demonstration in the city last week to draw the attention of the State Government towards providing promised facilities related to the institute. The agitators said that it has already one year since the MRTI was established in August 2024, but, 11 approved posts are vacant.

The issue of a shortage of fund, space for the head office, and divisional centres is still not solved. They demanded that all the schemes should be implemented effectively from this academic year and Rs 500 crore should be allocated to the institute. Advocates Azhar Pathan, Shaikh Wasim Qureshi and Shahbaz Pathan, Nabil-uz-Jama and others were present.

When the issue was raised in the legislature recently, the government informed the house that the process of approving the posts and funding for the institute was underway. It was also said that the process of appointing a consultant is also underway to ensure the speedy implementation of the organisation.