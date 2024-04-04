MSEDCL official faces charges for refusing to provide witness for Panchnama

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a controversial turn of events, Yogesh Sonawane, the chief assistant engineer of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, has been booked by the police for refusing to provide Panch (witness) to assist with a panchnama, a legal document recording the scene of a crime.

As per information, a notorious criminal Tipya and his accomplices Arjun Pawar and other 7 to 8 persons had attacked Dhammanand Gaikwad in Bharatnagar. PSI Sandeep Kale is investigating the case. The incident occurred on April 3 when PSI Kale, requested MSEDCL to provide a government employee as a witness for the panchnama process, as mandated by a 2015 Home Department order.

According to reports, Sonawane not only refused the request but has also allegedly been unresponsive to similar requests from the police in the past. This refusal to comply with the mandatory procedure has resulted in charges being filed against Sonawane under Sections 187 and 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deal with disobedience to public servants and refusing to assist a public servant when lawfully required to do so.