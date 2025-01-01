MSEDCL raises alert for power consumers

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

MSEDCL has intensified its campaign to recover the power dues in the city. The power entity has launched an aggressive campaign and is disconnecting the power supply of consumers from Monday. On Tuesday, it disconnected the power supply of as many as 850 customers, continuing from the previous day's action. In just two days, the electricity supply was disconnected for a total of 1,590 customers. MSEDCL chief engineer Pawan Kumar Kachhot has urged electricity consumers to pay their bills on time and cooperate.

Due to pending dues, the power supply to 740 customers in the city was cut off on Monday. This campaign to disconnect the power of defaulters continued on Tuesday. Compared to Monday, there was an increase in the number of customers whose electricity was disconnected on Tuesday, with 850 customers affected. Many customers immediately paid their bills and restored their power supply.

The chief engineer along with all the superintending engineers, executive engineers, sub-divisional engineers, sectional engineers, technical staff, and various office officials and employees are personally participating in the campaign and visiting consumers to recover the pending dues.

How much pending dues are in the area?

According to MSEDCL, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division has a total outstanding of approximately Rs 266 crores from residential, commercial, industrial, and other categories of electricity consumers.