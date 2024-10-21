MTDC conducts tourist guide programme for youths

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) has organised a tourist guide programme for young and educated aspirants in the state.

Under the MTDC Resorts Destinations Tourist Guide Programme 2024, aspirants are informed to visit the official website, www.mtdc.co, and get down the details, such as the process of sending the application form either through email or post to the official address in Mumbai, before November 15.

The release issued by the MTDC managing director stated that details such as the candidate's name, date of birth, mobile number, postal address, soft copies of educational qualifications, and passport-size photo can be sent through email.