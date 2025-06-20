MTDC invites citizens to share their photo clicks to promote Maharashtra

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To project visuals of heritage sites and other important places in the best of the best possible way, the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) has invited photography lovers to participate in “Maharashtra Destinations Through Your Lens” initiative!

MTDC general manager Chandrashekar Jaiswal said, “ From the serene and picturesque MTDC Resorts, waterfront Tourism units, misty forts and golden beaches to lively streets and vibrant festivals, every frame of Maharashtra tells a tale. Hence I appeal to the photography-lovers to send their clicks capturing the soul of Maharashtra, its natural beauty, cultural richness, and everyday charm.”

Photos to feature on official platforms

It is learnt that the MTDC will later on select the photo of the day, the week, the month and the year will be decided reviewing the photo’s visual impact; cultural, natural and geographic relevance and creativity & storytelling. The shortlisted photos will be featured on official platforms and the selected senders will become a storyteller of this incredible state.

There terms and conditions and for more information the citizens may visit official website www.mtdc.co. Besides, the photo has to be uploaded on the ID

https://forms.gle/rpUWF8zTQudr7jzh8 along with personal information like name, mobile number, date of photo, visited MTDC site/place, email ID and submit the form.