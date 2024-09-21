MUHS to host reel contest for medical students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra University of Health Science (MUHS) will conduct a video reel contest for the students of health science colleges of the State as part of the tri-centenary year celebration of Lokmata Ahilyadevi Holkar. The last date for sending the reel’s link is September 22.

The students of all health science colleges including MBBS, BDS and BHMS can participate in the contest. The participants will have to make a minute reel on Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar’s women empowerment initiative, social reform, environment conservation, tax system, revenue system, architecture and sculpture, rural development, education policy, child education, drinking water facility, eradication of superstition.

A reel should be released on social media like Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube and its link should be shared with the university as an entry. For details, one may visit the university portal for the terms and conditions.