Mukundraj Study Centre to host ‘Kavi Sammelan’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mukundraj Study Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu), Yashwrantrao Chavan Centre and Yashwantrjao Chavan College will jointly host a ‘Kavi Sammelan’ at Ambejogai on December 26. Director of the study centre Dr Kailas Ambhure said that the first Marathi book ‘Vivek Sindhu’ was written at Ambejogai by Mukundraj.

Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will inaugurate Kavi Sammelan. Poets Prabhakar Salegaon, Rajesaheb Kadam, Dr Mukund Rajpankhe, Keshav K, Gunjan Patil, Bhagyashri Kesarkar, Arun Pawar, Ganesh Ghule, Dinkar Joshi and others will participate in the event. Principal Dr Shivdas Shirsath, Dr Arundhati Patil, Dr Narendra Kale and Dr Kailas Ambhure appealed to to participate in ‘Kavi Sammelan.