Mule's birthday celebrated with various activities

Aurangabad, June 3:

Birthday of Mule Anna Social Foundation and Kamgar Ekta Sanghatana and social activist Ramesh Anna Mule was celebrated with various social activities at Ramnagar, Mhada Colony on Friday. A blood donation camp was organized at Shri Krishna Temple in which 102 blood donors donated blood. Ration kits were distributed to 300 poor families and sarees were distributed to 200 women. Mule was felicitated in a grand felicitation ceremony organised by the Kamgar Ekta Sanghatana. Bhaskar Adhave, Balu Dabhade, Raju Hivrale, Raosaheb Pawar, Sanjay Waghmare, Jayesh Narwade, Pravin Thorat, Nitin Bhale, Ajay Janrao and others were present.