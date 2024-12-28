Multi-crore scam: Harshkumar’s ‘letter conspiracy’

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Harshkumar Kshirsagar, the key accused in the Rs 21.59 crore scam linked to the Divisional Sports Complex, has sent a seven-page letter to the police, making shocking allegations. He claims senior officials, including bank officers and the Deputy Director of Sports, forced him to embezzle the funds.

The scam, which surfaced on December 21, revealed massive misappropriation of funds meant for the sports complex. Apart from Harshkumar, the main accused include his associates and contractual clerks Yashoda Shetty, Rutuja Jivan, and Karyappa Vindda. While Jivan and Shetty are in police custody, Harshkumar remains absconding.

------------------------------------------------------(BOX)-----------------------------------------

Key claims in Harshkumar’s letter

Senior officials, including Deputy Director Sanjay Sabnis and bank officers, forced him into the scam.

Sabnis allegedly instructed him to arrange hotel bookings during visits.

Harshkumar claims he was threatened at gunpoint in Amravati to comply.

He withdrew Rs 10–15 lakh daily starting June 6.

Using the siphoned funds, Harshkumar claims he was forced to buy flats in Alok Nagar and other locations under his and his family’s name, as well as expensive cars, Rs 40 lakh worth of jewellery, and a Rs 35 lakh diamond-studded spectacle.

Harshkumar offered to sell his assets to recover the funds and expressed willingness to cooperate with the investigation.

------------------------------------------------------(BOX)-----------------------------------------

Q&A with Sanjay Sabnis

Question ---- Answer

Harshkumar has accused you of orchestrating the scam. --- My 28 years of service have been spotless. These accusations are baseless.

Did Harshkumar submit his resignation to you? ---- Not at all. His resignation would go to the agency, not me.

Harshkumar claims you forced him to buy flats, cars, and jewelry using embezzled funds. ------- This is an outright lie. Neither I nor anyone associated with me is linked to this scam.

How do you plan to address these allegations? ----- We have provided all legal information to the authorities. The investigation will clear my name.