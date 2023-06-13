Mumbai office of seven star digital network company raided

In connection with international call scam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Mumbai office of Seven Star Digital Network Pvt Ltd was raided by the city cyber police on Monday in relation to a scam involving thousands of illegal international calls. The company is accused of bypassing international call regulations and making unauthorized calls. During the raid, officials seized important documents and various technical items. Additionally, two employees have been issued notices to appear for questioning regarding their involvement in the scam.

The investigation into the scam originated from an inspection of Tata Teleservices (TTL) company. It was discovered that the company had signed a contract with TTL to provide SIP trunk services, but they manipulated the agreement to make international calls instead. Only companies with proper licenses are permitted to offer such call exchange services. The accused diverted around 53,000 ISD calls as STD calls, posing a significant challenge for law enforcement and national security agencies to identify the calls origins.

The seized items, including pen drives, router boxes, hard drives, and servers, will be examined by experts to gather crucial information. During the raid, officials from the Department of Telecommunication were present.