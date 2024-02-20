Municipal corporation initiates measures to alleviate water shortages

Introducing three pumps, each with a capacity of 400 horsepower

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In response to the persistent water scarcity plaguing Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the municipal corporation, in collaboration with Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP), has announced plans to bolster the city's water supply. With citizens facing irregular access to water, the authorities are undertaking a series of initiatives, including the installation of additional pumping infrastructure.

Aiming to address the pressing water shortage, the MJP has sketched a plan to augment the city's water supply by introducing three pumps, each with a capacity of 400 horsepower. These pumps, slated to be installed at strategic locations including Jayakwadi, Farola, and Nakshatrawadi, are expected to bring an additional 25 million liters per day (MLD) of water to the city.

This endeavor comes in the wake of previous challenges encountered during the testing of a new 900 mm diameter water line, where the municipal water pipe suffered frequent bursts, leading to setbacks in the water supply augmentation efforts. Despite initial setbacks, officials remain optimistic about the prospects of enhancing the city's water infrastructure.

While efforts are underway to procure and install larger pumps with a capacity of 4000 horsepower, capable of pumping 100 MLD of water, it is anticipated that the process may take several days for completion. In the interim, the installation of smaller pumps is deemed necessary to address the immediate water needs of the city's populace.

However, with ongoing experiments and logistical challenges, the likelihood of abundant water availability in the city before March 1 remains uncertain.