Murder case accused's bail rejected

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In-charge Additional Sessions Judge N S Momin on Wednesday rejected the bail application of Shaikh Nakeem, a co-accused in the murder of four-year-old child Ayat Faheem Shaikh in Sillod. Police investigation revealed that the girl was brutally murdered by the accused couple Fauzia and Shaikh Fahim.

It was revealed in the probe that Shaikh Nakeem, a co-accused in the crime, had brought his own vehicle to dispose of the girl's body.

Assistant Public Prosecutor L S Kathar informed the court that the enquiry into Nakeem's exact role in the murder is underway. He is a relative of the main accused. Adv Kathar requested that his bail application be rejected.