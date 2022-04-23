Murderers gave him bath, changed clothes

Aurangabad, April 21:

Eight accused murdered the watchman of Meghawale Hall in Cidco area Manoj Avhad over suspension of theft by severely beating him with wooden rods. Later, they left him to Government Medical College and Hospital. However, before taking him they gave him a bath and changed his blood-stained cloths so that the doctors should not suspect them, the police informed.

The police interrogated the accused and they gave the shocking information. They said that they first hit Manoj with kicks and fists and later thrashed him with wooden rods. Manoj was crying that he had not stolen anything, but they continued to beat him almost for an hour. When realized that Manoj has died, they gave him a bath and changed his clothes and took him to GMCH. They told the doctors that they found him lying near a private hospital.