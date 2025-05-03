Muslim clerics voice against Waqf Act amendment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In protest against the allegedly discriminatory provisions in the amended Waqf Act, the Muslim community in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has come together in solidarity. As part of a nationwide movement led by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), various local Muslim organisations, religious leaders, and institutions met with Divisional Commissioner Dilip Gawade on Friday evening and submitted a memorandum of demands and expressed their concerns.

The delegation requested the Divisional Commissioner to forward the memorandum submitted to the President of India. The memorandum alleges that the amended provisions of the Waqf Act violate key articles of the Indian Constitution—Article 14 (Right to Equality), Articles 25 and 26 (Freedom of Religion), and Article 29 (Cultural Rights). It strongly demands the immediate repeal of the amended Waqf Act, citing these constitutional violations.

Leaders present at the meeting

Several prominent religious and community leaders, including Amir-e-Shariat Maulana Moizzuddin Qasmi, Mahfooz-ur-Rahman Farooqi, Maulana Ilyas Khan Falahi, Ziauddin Siddiqui, Hafiz Abdul Azim, Ibrahim Pathan, Maulana Mufti Naser, Maulana Naeem Qasmi, Hafiz Iqbal Ansari, Meraj Siddiqui, and others, were present on the occasion.

Justice through the democratic process

The delegation clarified that the Muslim community seeks only the protection of its religious and cultural rights, and its primary demand is to stop the encroachment on institutions through the amended Waqf Act. Emphasizing that their opposition is being expressed through constitutional and democratic means, the representatives urged the Central Government to take their concerns seriously and address them with the gravity they deserve.