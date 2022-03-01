MVA formula will extend in the whole country; will be led by Rahul Gandhi: Minister

Aurangabad, March 1:

The then chief ministers Vilasrao Deshmukh and Sushil Kumar Shinde have started trend of alliance (in the form of Front) in the state. Later on, the Congress-NCP and Shiv Sena formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). This model will give a direction to others in the country. The trend of forming MVA led governments to keep BJP away from power is catching up. The MVA model will expand in the whole country and it will be led by none other than Rahul Gandhi, underlined the state Minister of Medical Education and Culture, Amit Deshmukh.

A convention to review digital members in Marathwada and office-bearers meet was organised by Congress at a resort in Chikalthana MIDC, today afternoon. The state's in charge and former union minister Pallam Raju inaugurated the convention, while Deshmukh presided over. Raju and the working president of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee MLA Praneeti Shinde guided the audience. The district president Kalyan Kale made an introductory speech, Kiran Patil Dongaonkar compered the proceedings and the city president Hisham Osmani proposed a vote of thanks.

Deshmukh underlined that hereafter the candidates desirous to contest any election will be asked how many members they had made. Hence he appealed to focus on getting maximum registrations. In a lighter vein, Deshmukh said that one has to crack hard nuts in getting a nomination ticket in Congress. During the last election, my nomination was finalised at 1 am and Praneeti's at 2 am.

Shinde appealed to the office-bearers to implement the digital registration drive successfully and ensure that Aurangabad gets included in the top five cities of the country. The names of ground-level activists performing outstandingly in the membership registration drive will be forwarded to the party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

The target for membership registration in the state is one crore, but the figure has not yet exceeded one lakh. Hence Vishal Muttemwar, B E Nagrale and Ramkishan Ojha appealed to implement the drive successfully.

The party observer for Aurangabad Mujahid Khan Pathan, Anil Patel, M M Shaikh, Namdeo Pawar, Congress Seva Dal's state president Vilas Autade, district president (women cell) Hemlata Patil, city president (women cell) Anjali Wadje, Meenakshi Borde-Deshpande, Yogesh Maslage, Sunita Tayade, Ravindra Kale, Syed Akram, Jalna's Rajabhau Deshmukh, Bhimrao Dongre, Shaikh Mehmood, Rajendra Rakh, Jaganath Kale, Ramrao Shelke, Bhausaheb Jagtap and others were also present on the dais.