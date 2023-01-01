M’wada Centre celebrates IIID 50th Foundation Day

A session was organised on ‘Design that serves a Story’ - a presentation and interaction with renowned architects from New Delhi Ranju Chordiya-Singhi and Vinod Singhi, co-founders of Basics Architects. They presented their projects at Dubai, Goa, and London with details of how they create a story that inspires the design.

Ar Ranju had completed her architecture from MGM, Aurangabad, and she is working on major national and international projects.

IIID, Marathwada Centre chairperson Anjali Kabra highlighted the various projects that the Centre has taken up. Three series ‘Inspiring Designs’, ‘Walk the Talk’, and ‘Exploring Design Tools’ have been appreciated by architects and interior designers.

IIID team including chairperson Kabra, secretary Ar Daksha Shroff, VCP Gajanan Chavan, committee members Ar Swapnil Shroff, Ar Laxmikant Surve, Lokesh Kankariya took efforts for the success of the event attended by architects, interior designers. trade members, and faculty from the local colleges. Dignitaries present included Ar Ramesh Nagpal – President NREDC, Suresh Shinde – President ISHRAE, Ar Piyush Kapadia and hon. secretary IIA. Interior designers Rutuja Shirude and Nikita Gupta conducted the proceedings.