Mystery over couple’s death in car unsolved

death in car unsolved

#Post-mortem report says both died due to burns

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 17

A man and a woman died after a blast in the car in a deserted area behind Sahara City near Gandheli area on Wednesday afternoon. In the post-mortem report, it was cleared that both died due to burns. However, the mystery over the relationship between them remained unsolved.

It may be recalled that Rohidas Gangadhar Aher (48, Jawahar Colony) and Shalini Sukhdev Bansode (38, Ulkanagari) were found dead in the car on Wednesday. The incident came to the fore when the nearby residents heard a sound of explosion. Rohidas was driver and Shalini used to work as maid in various houses. They were found in a compromising position. A case of accidental death has been registered in the Chikalthana police station. Rohidas is survived by wife, three daughters and sons-in-law. Shalini has two daughters and two sons. The police have seized the car, mobile phones and other articles.

Meanwhile, the samples from the car have been sent to the RTO, car company and forensic lab to find the reason for the explosion. It is said that the AC might have exploded and for searching the reason, the samples have been sent to the forensic lab. The faces, hands and legs of the deceased were burnt. However, no part in the back was burnt and hence suspicion in the case has increased.