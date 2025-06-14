Naib tehsildar caught red-handed taking ₹40,000 bribe in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday caught Naib Tehsildar Kanchan Kamble red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000. Kamble, who serves as the Supply Inspection Officer at the Tehsil Office, Gangapur, was trapped near GST Bhavan, close to the railway station, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

According to the ACB, the officer had demanded a bribe of Rs 70,000 to revoke the suspension of fair price shop No. 29 located at Mouje Katepimpalgaon in Gangapur tehsil. The complainant, who inherited the shop license through his grandfather, alleged that the bribe was sought for both Kamble and the District Supply Officer Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively. After negotiation, the amount was settled at Rs 40,000. Unwilling to give in to the demand, the complainant approached the ACB. Acting swiftly, the bureau registered a complaint on June 12, 2025, and recorded a conversation between the complainant and Kamble the next day, where she reiterated her demand and agreed to accept the money in the city. On June 14, 2025, the ACB team, led by police inspector Valmik Kore and under the supervision of DySP Gorakhnath Gangurde, laid the trap. Kamble was caught red-handed accepting Rs 40,000 in the presence of government witnesses. She was immediately arrested by women officers from the team. A case has been registered at the Vedantnagar Police Station. The operation was conducted under the guidance of SP Sandeep Atole, Additional SP Mukund Aghav, and DySP Suresh Naikanavare, with on-ground execution by police inspector Valmik Kore and others. The ACB has urged citizens to report any instances of bribery or corrupt practices by government officials.