Name new parliament building after Dr Ambedkar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Naseem Siddiqui, the national spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), emphasized the importance of naming the new Parliament building in Delhi after Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Speaking at a press conference, Siddiqui stated that since the country is built upon the constitution authored by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, it is fitting to honor his legacy by naming the Parliament building after him. He criticized the current political climate, accusing top leaders of abandoning developmental politics and resorting to emotional manipulation.

