Nath Group, RTMSSU join hands to boost skilling in Marathwada

In a move to address the region’s growing industrial skill gap, Nath Group of Industries signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ratan Tata Maharashtra State Skills University (RTMSSU) on Thursday.

The pact aims to push forward skilling, upskilling, and reskilling across Marathwada through practical, job-oriented training. The industry academia interaction held at Nath School of Business and Technology saw active participation from automotive, pharma, and seed industry players, along with CSR organisations, NGOs, and MASSIA president Arjun Gaikwad. RTMSSU vice chancellor Dr Apoorva Palkar and governing council member Dr Devanand Shinde attended the meet. Dr Palkar said the state skill university, now in its third year, was ready with industry-aligned programs and would soon introduce foreign language courses to tap global healthcare jobs. Chairman of Nath Group, Nandkishor Kagliwal, said, “In the coming years, Sambhajinagar will need a strong, skilled workforce. This partnership is a step towards sustaining our industrial growth.” Speakers stressed the need for hands-on shop-floor training and customised programs for differently abled youth. The session ended with an MoU signing, cementing a public-private partnership aimed at building a future-ready workforce.