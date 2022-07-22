Nath Valley School students excel in CBSE X, XII exams

Aurangabad, July 22:

Students of Nath Valley School (NVS) performed excellently. Idhaa Narwadkar with 98.6 per cent was the topper followed by Preesha Agrawal (98.4 per cent) and Meit Patil (98.2 per cent). The trustees, the director Ranjit Dass and Principal Dr Sharda Gupta congratulated the meritorious students and the teachers.

Out of 130 total students, 31 students got 95 per cent and above followed by 41 students (90 per cent to 94.99 per cent), and 26 candidates (80 per cent to 89.99 per cent). The school achieved 100 per cent result.

The names of the students who secured out of marks in their subjects are as follows;

Subject name-----100 marks holders

--English (100)-Aarohiraje Jadhav, Vileen Maini, Idhaa Narwadkar, Meit Patil, Lavanya Tathe

--Mathematics (100)-Preesha Agrawal, Angel Badjate, Avani Gadkari, Nishchal Tayal

--Science (100)-Preesha Agrawal, Shravani Aher, Era Dahale, Rujjul Mahajan

--Social Science (100)-Arya Agrawal, Juhi Babu, Meit Patil, Vernica Surapaneni

NVS records 100 pc result 12th exams

A total of 73 students appeared for the examinations while 21 secured 90 per cent and above followed by 22 students (80 per cent and above), 17 students ( 70 per cent and above), and nine students (60 per cent and above).

The names of the students who secured the highest marks in their subjects are as follows.

Subject name------students names

--English (96 marks)-Saipriya Agrawal, Bhavika Jain, Anurag Shelke, Aditya Loya

--Economics (99 marks)-Sakshi Baheti, Anurag Shelke

--Psychology (99 marks)-Riya Deshmukh, Divya Fulfagar, Urmi Taksal, Samdisha Debra

--Mathematics (91 marks)-Sakshi Baheti

--Business Studies (100 marks)-Saipriya Agrawal, Hrishikesh Ashtaputre, Sakshi Baheti, Divya Fulfagar, Raghav Karwa, Shrijeet Lakhotiya, Sharvari Mulay, Heerall Saboo, Anurag Shelke, Kunal Thorat

--Accountancy (99 marks)-Saipriya Agrawal, Yash Agrawal, Sakshi Baheti, Lavish Jindani, Shrijeet Lakhotiya, Parinati Patni

--Chemistry (91 marks)-Samdisha Debra

--Biology (95 marks)--Samdisha Debra

--Computer Sci (90 marks)-Alexander Daniel