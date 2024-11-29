National Environment Conf in city from Dec 2 to 4; Garware Bal Bhavan will organise National Bal Bhavan event for students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

National Bal Bhavan, New Delhi will organise a National Environment Conference here for students aged 12 to 15 years from December 2 to 4. The conference will focus on environmental education, with an emphasis on land restoration, desertification, and drought relief.

Garware Bal Bhavan, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is responsible for organising the event, which will take place at the Chetna Empowerment Foundation (CEF), Palashi. More than 100 students from various Bal Bhavans across India are expected to participate.

The event will be inaugurated on December 2 at 9 am by director, Rashtriya Bal Bhavan, New Delhi Mukta Agarwal. Other key figures at the inauguration include assistant director (science) Meenakshi Sharma, Anil Bhalerao, and director, Garware Community Centre Sunil Sutavane.

The experts Dr Ankur Patwardhan (Abasaheb Garware College, Pune), Dr Satish Patil (Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), media analyst, Smart City Mission Arpita Sharad, honorary wildlife warden

Dr Kishore Pathak, Mitali Lathi (CEF) will guide participants.

Various competitions such as poster making, skits, and case studies on local environmental issues will be organised for the students. Uday Bhoir, Swati Deshpande, Rupesh Kalantri, Paresh Pimple, Sheetal Rudrawar, and Vikrant Vaikos will be the judges.

They will also have the opportunity to visit sites such as the world-famous Ellora Caves and the Kham river rejuvenation project in the city.