Nationalised bank duped of Rs 10L through bogus cheque

- The accused opened a bank account through fake documents.

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 31:

Jawaharnagar police have registered an offence against an accused on charge of cheating the union Bank of India (UBI) of Rs 9.98 lakh by opening an account through fake documents, recently. The name of the accused is Shubham Prakash Bhivsane (Smruti Apartment in Bansilalnagar).

According to the complaint lodged by the bank’s legal officer, Kapil Bilwal, the accused completed the process of opening an account in the bank’s new Osmanpura branch online. His Aadhar Card mentioned Mumbai’s address, therefore, the accused had submitted a rent agreement and also enclosed the electricity bill. On August 10, Bhivsane deposited a cheque of Rs 9.98 lakh in his account. It was issued by the NTR University of Health Science (of the Vijaywada branch of the UBI). The bank officer concerned verified the signature on the cheque and honoured it. Hence the cheque amount got transferred to the account of Bhivsane. The accused did not waste any time and withdrew the money from his account immediately. However, on August 17, the manager of the Vijaywada branch of UBI, informed the new Osmanpura branch of UBI that the cheque was bogus and the health university concerned had not issued the cheque.

Acting upon the information, the local UBI officials reached Bhivsane’s address in Aurangabad. The officials were shocked when they came to know that he had never stayed there. Hence, it depicted that Bhivsane submitted a fake rent agreement and electricity bill to the bank. Hence the bank complained. The police inspector Santosh Patil got the case registered and handed over the investigation to API Dilip Chandan.