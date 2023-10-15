Nav Ratri Special

Festival of Strength

Festival of Devotion

Advent of Nav Ratri, step towards gaining property

White, symbol of peace.....

White colour symbolizes peace and simplicity. This colour also indicates purity. The entire world considers it as a symbol of peace. It indicates calmness, trust and stability. Respectable conduct is also denoted by this colour. Social activists whether man or women prefer white coloured clothes. The white cotton and khadi clothes clinch attention of the people.

Fashion of white

White colour has immense importance in the field of fashion. Hence, the youngsters, both boys and girls purchase the white coloured clothes. White clothes are preferred in festivals and processions. The traditional attire in Maharashtra is white Gandhi Cap, Nehru Shirt and Dhoti. During festivals, women prefer to wear white sarees. Even today, teachers in most of the schools wear white sarees and male teachers white clothes.

People pay obeisance to the Goddess during Nav Ratri. The women members of Sakhi Group from Samarthnagar wear white clothes and made preparations for the second day of Nav Ratri with enthusiasm.