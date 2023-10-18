Navrati Festival of Strength & Devotion

Festival of Strength------------------------------Festival of Devotion

Box

Today’s Colour: Yellow

Box

The yellow colour of Navratri is described as the colour of learning and knowledge. This is one of the Sharad Navratri 2023 colours that is accepted with enthusiasm during this festival. Members of Bhalekar family of Deogiri Construction made preparations with enthusiasm for the fifth day by wearing yellow sarees.

Box

Navratri beckons, step towards Vastusiddhi

Box

Yellow Colour symbolises happiness

Goddess Lakshmi loves yellow colour. It is believed that the yellow colour that symbolises the development of intellect and is very good for study, concentration and mental stability.

One develops a habit of practising patience through this colour. The women who think clearly and make quick decisions love this colour more.

Box

Yellow Colour has imp on religious ceremonies

Yellow is the colour of sunlight and is related to energy. It shows qualities of a good personality, interest in spirituality, progress, willpower, ready for struggle, self-discipline, leadership and readiness to take responsibility for oneself as well as for others. It stimulates the mental powers, as well as the left brain.