Navratri at The Evolvers Nest Preschool

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a delightful observance of Navratri, The Evolvers Nest Preschool orchestrated a unique celebration wherein educators assumed the roles of various deities. Through a series of engaging enactments, the teachers conveyed the profound narratives associated with Navratri, offering both entertainment and educational value. The event successfully imparted cultural insights, fostering a holistic understanding of the festival among the students.