Navratri Special

Colour of nine energies.....

Orange is the colour of the bright Sun shine. It is also called the colour of nine energies. Whenever we talk of orange colour, a bloom of light come in front of us. This colour is also connected to the religion. Women prefer sarees of this colour and men shirts kurtas. Importantly, the cloths of this cololur are used during the festivals. Hence, it is called the festival colour. The renowned designers in the country have made this colour more stylish.

Symbol of Knowledge, Purity

Orange colour is the symbol of knowledge, purity and service and also of sacrifice and bravery. It is also known as the symbol of control, determination and self-control. God and Godesses are always seen in this colour. The flag on the top of the temple is also orange coloured. The women prefer the lehenga and choli of this colour for Dandiya. People, where men or women wearing Orange colour clothes often grab attention of the people due to its brightness.