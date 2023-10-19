Navratri Special

Expert View

Beed Bypass is an alternative to Jalna Road. Deolai-Satara and other localities, on Beed Bypass, have emerged as a rapidly developing residential area. The housing project is available at an affordable price in this area even today. Best opportunity either for investment or residing as all the basic necessities required in day to day life are available here in adequate quantity. Considering the probability of a hike in the prices in future, the home is available today at reasonable prices. Besides, the growing number of shops and showrooms in the whole area, it is for sure, there will be no need to go to the old city for shopping or purchasing in future.

Jaisheel Bhalekar, Director, Deogiri Constructions

Special Offer

Riddhi Viyaan Ventures

The special offer is given to customers booking flat and row house in ‘Viyaan Ananta’ township during Navratrotsav. The details are made available during site visit.

Disha Group

In Navratrotsav, free furniture is being provided in the total house with a 2BHK flat ! Besides, rooftop solar and kitchen trolleys are given with ready for possession 3 BHK row houses. Disha Group has brought the special offer for us.

Freedom Tower

In the ‘Freedom Tower’ society, a special offer is given for customers booking a flat or row house during Navratrotsav. The details of it are provided during the site visit.

Shree Varadlaxmi Enterprises

During Navratrotsav, Shree Varadlaxmi Enterprises is giving a special offer to customers buying plot from the project. Without any down payment, the plot is available for sale on easy monthly installments.

ICONIC PROJECT OF THE DAY

'Udyog Varad'

The prominent name in the construction sector Faith Build Construction’s ‘Udyog Varad’ housing project of 1 and 2 BHK flats, shops and offices, on Deolai Road, is proving to be an iconic project. It is iconic because the project is situated in the beautiful ambience of Deolai. Besides, the main market, hospital, college and schools are at a call’s distance. Besides, the connectivity to Dhule-Solapur national highway is from ‘Udyog Varad’ project, therefore, we could reach the highway within a few minutes, if we wanted to go out of station. Deolai is on the main road, therefore, first preference is being received from the customers desirous either to stay or make investment. Hence the project stands best.