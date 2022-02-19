NBIS celebrates annual Sports Day

Aurangabad, Feb 19:

New Beginning International School, Sawangi celebrated the 7th Annual Sports Day titled as Udaan, recently. The chief guest was Quadir Shaikh, the Sarpanch, Sawangi. The guests of honour were Gramsevak J D Shinde, deputy sarpanch Bhalerao, and Chhatrapati award winner Athlete Rohan Shriramwar. School secretary James Dongardive and director Pallavi Dongardive were also present. Shaikh unfurled the school flag, lit the torch and declared the meet open. The guests appreciated the events. Principal Ganesh Tarate and chief coordinator Akash Sarkate welcomed all. NBIS champs who participated at state, national and international level cricket, judo, swimming and boxing competitions were felicitated. Various team and individual finale of the races were conducted. For parents and grandparents also the couple race, Jodi race and dada-dadi races were conducted. Red House bagged the House Champion trophy of the year. Sahil Tadvi was declared as the Sports Boy of the year.