NDPS squad seizes pills, syrups

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) squad arrested a man and seized 470 pills and 111 syrup bottles, used for addiction on Dhule - Solapur highway on Saturday, said PI Avinash Aghav. The arrested has been identified as Syed Akhil Hussaini Syed Qazim Hussaini alias Malik (32, Silk Mill Colony, Railway Station).

NDPS squad API Sudhir Wagh received the information that pills and syrups are being transported in the city. Accordingly, the squad laid a trap at the Millennium Park area on Dhule - Solapur highway and arrested accused Akhil. The police seized 470 Nitrosun pills and 111 cough syrup bottles, all worth Rs 23,595 from him. A case has been registered with Satara police station.

The action was executed by API Wagh, drug inspector J D Jadhav, PSI Praveen Wagh, ASI Satish Jadhav, constables Yogesh Navsare, Dharmaraj Gaikwad, Mangesh Harne, Rajaram Wagh, Sunil Pawar, Nitin Deshmukh, Kakasaheb Adhane, Vijay Ghuge, Prajakta Waghmare, Datta Dubhalkar, Naresh Bhonde and others.