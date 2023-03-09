NEET-2023 registration begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The online registration for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-undergraduate (NEET-UG)-2023 has begun. The last date for registration is April 6. The fee for general group students is Rs 1700 (Rs 1600 for EWS, OBC and NCL, Rs 1000 for SC, ST and PWD).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the NEET on May 7 (2 pm to 5.20 pm) for admission to the undergraduate medical courses which included MBBS, BDS, BHMS, BAMS, BUMS, and BSMS and B Sc-Nursing.

Box

The entrance test will consist of 200 multiple-choice questions (four options) from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). The duration of the examination will be 200 minutes.

Box

2 city options for centres

The students can select two cities of convenience as centres for the examination. The NTE has declared 35 districts of the State as centre-city. The names of 35 cities included Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Latur, Nanded, Dharashiv, Parbhani, Buldhana Ahmednagar, Akola, Jalgaon and Malegaon, Nashik and Dhule.

Box

Option of 13 languages

The aspirants will have the option of attempting in any of the 13 languages which are English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

Box

What to keep ready before filling form

--Uploading two latest photos in JPG format. One is passport size (10 kb to 200 kb) while another is a postcard size photograph of 4 X6 (file size 10 kb - 200 kb)

--Signature in JPG format (4 kb to 30 kb)

--Left and right-hand fingers and thumb impressions (10 kb to 200 kb)

--SSC passed certificate in PDF file ( 50 kb to 300 kb)

--Category and PWD certificates in PDF format (50 kb to 300 kb)

--Address proof of present and permanent address in PDF format (50 kb to 300 kb).

--The address proof may include an Aadhar card, domicile certificate, passport, or voter ID card.