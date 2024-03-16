NEP to bring a revolutionary change in teaching-learning method

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “In the present education system, the teacher has to prepare the subject-wise and the students have to learn the subject-wise. But, the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 is a revolutionary change in the teaching-learning method. There is a separate provision or the student's choice in the NEP” opined the experts and academicians in the NEP workshop.

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) is trying to implement the NEP effectively. A workshop for chairmen and members of the Board of Studies (BoS) was organised on Saturday.

Vice chancellor of the University of Mumbai Dr R D Kulkarni, former VC Dr Nitin Karmalkar, and Dr Pandit Vidyasagar were the speakers. VC Dr Vijay Fulari presided.

Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, internal quality assurance cell director Dr G D Khedkar along with deans were present.

Speaking on ‘The Indian Knowledge System (IKS), Dr Nitin Karmlalkar said that it started ten years ago with a view to make a revolutionary and fundamental change in education which is very stereotyped and narrow.

“Education has given students little freedom of subject choice till today. In the new policy, students have the freedom to choose subjects. The policy, which appears initially complicated, will prove to be easy,” he added.

“So far, we have spent time and effort on making students knowledgeable. There is a need to make children curious so that they will become wise, virtuous and skilled,” said former VC Dr Pandit Vidyasagar.

Earlier, the dean of Science and Technology Dr Mahendra Shirsath made an introductory speech.

Management Council member Dr Gajanan Sanap, coordinator Dr M D Jahagirdar. Dr Girish Kale and Rohan Gawde worked for the success of the workshop.