New committee announced for Jain hostel

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The executive committee of Shri Uttamchand Thole Jain Hostel, Osmanpura, run by Shri 1008 Chintamani Parshwanath Digambar Jain Atishay Kshetra Kachner, has been reconstituted.

Manoj Sahuji has been elected as president and Adv. Pramod Patni as Secretary. Vice president Vipin Kasliwal and Shantilal Pahade will serve as vice presidents, while Vinod Lohade, Ashok Ajmera, Ashok Thole, Pankaj Pandey, and Manoj Badjate have been appointed as members. Co-opted members include Adv. Vivek Kala, Mahendra Thole, Vaibhav Kala, Subhash Chudiwal, and Narendra Ajmera.

The meeting began with the Namokar Mantra. Trustees and community members extended their best wishes to the new committee. The information was shared by publicity coordinators Narendra Ajmera and Piyush Kasliwal.