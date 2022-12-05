New hostel unveiled in Bamu

Aurangabad: union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad inaugurated a new hostel at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Saturday. The hostel has 63 rooms with 125 students' accommodation capacity.

The cost of its construction is Rs 8.21 crore. The State Government made available Rs 6 crore under the RUSA scheme while the remaining amount was spent by the university.

This is the 6th hostel for the local students with canteen and library facilities. With this, the accommodation capacity of all the hostels reached 700 students. There are seven hostels for girls with 900 students capacity.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole, Olympian Dhanraj Pille, Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, executive engineer Ravindra Kale, Nrusinha Bhande, P V Kulkarni, branch engineer U D Ghule, Milind Gangawne, junior engineer Ratnakar Zhade and others were present.