New logo, website of NSBT launched

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Nath School of Business and Technology (NSBT) unveiled its new identity, comprising a fresh logo, an engaging newsletter, stylish uniforms, and a dynamic website, recently. MP Imtiaz Jaleel inaugurated the event.

Vice chancellor of MGM University Dr Vilas Sapkal, registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, and director of NSBT Harsh Vardhan Jajoo were present.

The new logo encapsulates the school's commitment to academic brilliance, innovation, and holistic development. The website offers an informative and interactive platform for students and stakeholders.

Chairman of Nath Group and NSBT Nandkishor Kagliwal emphasised the institution's commitment to nurturing future leaders. MP Jaleel guided the students to work on their skills as there is a growing demand for professionals in our city due to industrial development.

Details can be had at NSBT website www.nsbtmgmu.edu.in