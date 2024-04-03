New MSME payment rule sparks hope and concern in industry

Vaibhav Parwat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The implementation of a new regulation mandating payments to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) within 45 days has sparked a mix of optimism and apprehension among businesses in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

MSMEs welcome relief from delayed payments

MSMEs, long burdened by delayed payments, see the rule as a lifeline. "This will improve our working capital situation significantly," said Anil Patil, president of the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA). "MSMEs often have to borrow at high-interest rates to cover cash flow gaps due to late payments. This regulation incentivizes timely settlements, easing that strain."

Large companies express concerns

However, sources from large companies have voiced concerns about the new rule's potential disruption to their working capital and cash flow. The extended 45-day payment cycle, coupled with the denial of tax deductions for delayed payments, could lead to a significant blockage of funds for over a year. "Our internal procedures, including credit checks and approvals, can be time-consuming," explains Milind Joshi, CFO of a prominent automobile industry. “A blanket 45-day rule might not be practical for all transactions, especially complex ones. Disruption to established supplier relationships is another concern. We often negotiate extended credit periods with strategic vendors for mutual benefit. This inflexibility could force a shift towards shorter-term partnerships, potentially impacting the quality and reliability of our supply chain."

Risk of reduced sourcing from MSMEs?

Concerns also linger about large companies seeking workarounds. "Fears persist among MSMEs that large buyers might bypass them in favour of unregistered MSMEs or non-MSME suppliers to avoid compliance with the regulation," said Patil, highlighting the potential risk to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's 4,000 MSME units.

The 45-day payment rule explained

Under the newly implemented Section 43B(h) of the Income Tax Act, companies must settle payments to MSME vendors within 45 days. Failure to do so means they cannot claim tax deductions on the overdue amount, which becomes taxable until payment is made.

Finding common ground

Clear communication of payment terms upfront and exploring alternative financing options for MSMEs can address some of the concerns raised by larger industries," said financial advisor Deepti Shah.