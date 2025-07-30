Newly SSC passed candidates eligible for 11th , ITI & Poly admissions

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Those students who have passed SSC in June-July examinations will be eligible for the admissions to the 11th standard, Industrial Training Institute (ITI) and Polytechnic courses in the division.

It may be noted that that the students who failed in February-March or wanted to avail of class improvement scheme (CIS) took the June-July 2025 supplementary session examination. A total of 4,560 candidates appeared for the examination in July.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the result on July 29. A total of 2,162 (47.41 per cent) candidates were declared susscessful.

The susscessful students will be able to take admissions in 11th standard in junior colleges from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani and Hingoli of the division. The Education Department is implementing the State level online Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for the academic year 2025-26. The admission process started around two months ago and is at final stage.

The students can also apply for admissions to ITI or polytechnic courses.

50 pc students confirm admisisons in district

A total of 59,252 registered for the 11th admissions in the district while 48,533 locked part-II of CAP round. Of them, 29,784 (50.27) were admitted to the 11th standard.

4th round of XI to commence on Aug 1

The fourth round of the 11th admissions will commence on August 1 with the seats allotment. The students will get the message of about the allottment. The students can report the college and confirm the admissions up to August 2. The vacant seats will be displayed at 6 pm on August 4.