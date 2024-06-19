Newspaper vendor succumbs to injuries; He was hit by car on Jalna Road Saturday morning; Citizens shocked, death prompts safety concerns

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Newspaper vendor Prashant Shriram Thorat (55, Rajabazar) finally succumbed to injuries sustained during a gruesome accident that occurred on Saturday morning when he was hit by a speeding four-wheeler. He passed away during treatment at the Government Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday morning.

On June 15 at 4.30 in the morning, Thorat was proceeding towards Akashwani from below the Mondha Naka flyover when he was hit by a speeding black-coloured car (MH-20 FW - 9007) that came honking towards him from the bridge. Thorat was thrown far and sustained serious injuries to his head and chest. After a struggle for five days, he breathed his last on Wednesday.

Last rites were performed on his mortal remains at Kailasnagar crematorium. He is survived by his mother, wife Shilpa, sons Viraj and Sujal, two brothers, and a sister.

The car driver fled after the collision leaving Thorat in critical condition. A case has been registered against the driver at the Jinsi police station. Inspector Rameshwar Gade said, “The driver will face legal action under any circumstances. We will inspect the CCTV footage, conduct technical investigation and the driver would be apprehended soon.”

The number of vehicles has increased, leading to congestion on the Jalna Road. However, no necessary measures have been taken by the Public Works Department, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation, or the police. As a result, the frequency of fatal accidents has been steadily increasing. The deaths of a student and an elderly woman a week ago had already evoked sadness and strong protests.