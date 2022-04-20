NGO demands to revise list of drugs for cancer patients

Aurangabad, April 20:

The NGO, Minority Front (MF), has extended succour to a hapless woman suffering from cancer by providing her life saving drug of valuing Rs 50,000, recently.

The BPL patient was in need of Trastuzumaab injection, but was unable to buy it due to her poor financial condition. Her chemotherapy was being delayed due to absence of injection. The NGO’s national president Feroz Khan arranged for four injections of valuing Rs 50,000 and handed them over to Government Cancer Hospital (GCH) so that she could undergo her chemotherapy.

GCH’s officer on special duty (OSD) Dr Arvind Gaikwad, oncologist Dr Rushikesh Khadilkar, Rafat Yar Khan, Ali Abbas, Dr Farah Naaz and Dr Parvez Alam were present on the occasion.

Demand to revised 10-yr-old list

Earlier, Khan had met the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and brought into his notice the plight of cancer patients. Through a memorandum, he underlined the urgent need to revise the list of drugs and medicines which was prepared by the government in 2012.

Due to ongoing research in the sector, the Oncologist prescribed latest drugs or medicines to provide relief to the patients, but these prescribed medicines are not mentioned in the list, as a result, the poor patients could not get benefits under Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogra Yojana (MJPJAY).