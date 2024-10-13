NIELIT signs MoU with State Govt

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State Government, recently. This landmark agreement aims to foster growth and collaboration in the electronics and IT sectors.

NIELIT is an autonomous scientific society under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Central Government.

With its headquarters in New Delhi, NIELIT plays a vital role in promoting electronics and IT education, training, and research.

The campus of NIELIT is spread over 18 acres, offering a spacious and conducive environment for learning and innovation. The campus is strategically located in the industrial hub of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), making it accessible and well-connected.