Nine months gap mandatory for third dose

Aurangabad, Jan 08:

Acting upon the orders of the Central Government to administer 'booster dose' from January 10, the health section of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) is gearing up to administer the third dose through 10 vaccination centres, in the city, under the first phase.

The booster dose will be given to elderly citizens above 60 years of age as well as above 45 years of age and suffering from comorbidity. As per the government guidelines, there should be a gap of nine months between the second dose of vaccine and the booster dose.

As reported earlier, the vaccination drive in the district (and the city) commenced on January 16, 2021. However, the administration is worried as the target of vaccinating 100 per cent of citizens has not been achieved, so far. During last year, the government prescribed to administer vaccines to health workers, frontline workers and elderly citizens under the first phase and to citizens above 45 years of age (suffering from comorbidity) under the second phase.

The third wave has hit from January 1, 2022, and so far, more than 150 Covid patients are being detected within the city limits daily. This increased the worries of the local administration. In the meantime, the government ordered for implementation of the booster dose. The elderly persons above 60 years of age will be given a dose without checking any valid documents. The citizens having comorbidity can also take the booster dose, but as per the condition of the gap between two vaccine doses.

Meanwhile, the AMC health administration is planning to implement the booster dose on war-footing, but they believe that very few people will be eligible for the third vaccine as it had administered the vaccine to health workers, frontline workers and elders from January to March 2021, and a majority of them are yet to complete their gap of nine months.