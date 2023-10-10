Nitin Gadkari to grace MGM’s convocation ceremony; D Litt to be conferred on Vamandada Kardak

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The second convocation ceremony of MGM Univeristy will be held, at Rukhmini Hall, at 10.30 am, on October 13.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Vice Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal said that union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari would be the chief guest for the event.

He said that D Litt would be conferred posthumously on Mahakavi Vamandada Kardak. The dignitaries will confer degrees on 867 undergraduate, postgraduate, and postgraduate diploma holders.

VC Dr Sapkal said that the Univeristy Grants Commission has granted 2 (F) status to MGM University which was established in 2019. He said that the university offers more than 300 different courses in the different faculties.

The degrees will be presented to 353 undergraduates, 443 postgraduates, 42 diploma holders, 20 postgraduate diploma holders and nine certificate holders of seven faculties in the ceremony.

Thus, 867 candidates will receive the degree. Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, Dean Dr Rekha Shelke and Parvindar Kaur were also present at the briefing.

Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar said that 10 students would be honoured with chancellors gold medals including four from undergraduate courses. University chancellor Ankushrao Kadam will preside over the function.

D Litt on Vamandada

MGM Univeristy conferred D Litt on noted litterateur Annabhau Sathe posthumously in its first convocation ceremony held last year. In the second convocation ceremony, it will confer the D Litt on Mahakavi Vamandada Kardak.