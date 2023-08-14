No charges for services in government hospitals

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The patients will not have to pay any charges for any service provided in the government hospitals and clinics coming under the public health department from Independence Day on August 15 in the district. Similarly, on behalf of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) will provide specialty OPD at IMA Hall at Samarthnagar daily between 4 pm to 6 pm.

A decision was taken in the cabinet meeting that no charges will be recovered in the hospitals coming under the public health department for tests and treatment. It will be absolutely free of cost at District Civil, sub-district, rural hospitals and primary health centres, said district civil surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipawale and district health officer Dr Abhay Dhanorkar.

The specialty OPD will be inaugurated at IMA Hall on Independence Day by the IMA treasurer Dr Ravi Wankhedkar.