No confidentiality maintained in AMC

Aurangabad, May 30:

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) made a new draft of the ward structure every five years. However, there is a tradition in the AMC to leak the draft before it is published, or to create convenient ward, the innumeration blocks are tampered.Hence, all the drafts made until now were always remained in controversy.

In 2015, AMC administration had secretly prepared a draft of ward formation and presented to the election commission. The commission had made the ward wise maps viral on social media. However, it was not implemented as the maps were viral before it were published. The elections were announced in 2020 and AMC prepared the wards structure. The draft was released at the University Hall and the draws for the reservations were also held. However, there were complaints that the draft was prepared in a wrong manner. The issue was sub judice. The court in 2022 directed the administration to take care so that the confidentially would not be breached and disposed off the petition.

Recently, the state election commission had directed AMC to prepare a new prabhag draft. The administration prepared a draft taking care that the confidentiality will not break. But, a copy of draft without sign and seal went viral on social media. The administration clarified that this draft was not authorized, but the commission had taken serious cognizance and issued order to execute action in this regard.