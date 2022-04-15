No corona patient found in district

Aurangabad, April 14:

No corona suspect was reported positive in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below. No patient was reported in the city as well as in the rural areas.

Corona patients tally in district on Thursday

Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,771

Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,66,036

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Thursday)

Active Patients: 03

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 51,59,272

First Dose: 29,49,498

Second Dose: 21,60,045

Precaution Dose: 49,729