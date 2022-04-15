No corona patient found in district
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 15, 2022 12:00 AM2022-04-15T00:00:02+5:302022-04-15T00:00:02+5:30
Aurangabad, April 14: No corona suspect was reported positive in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to the ...
Aurangabad, April 14:
No corona suspect was reported positive in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below. No patient was reported in the city as well as in the rural areas.
Corona patients tally in district on Thursday
Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,771
Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,66,036
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Thursday)
Active Patients: 03
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 51,59,272
First Dose: 29,49,498
Second Dose: 21,60,045
Precaution Dose: 49,729Open in app