No corona patient found in district on Sunday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 3, 2022 09:40 PM2022-04-03T21:40:02+5:302022-04-03T21:40:02+5:30
Aurangabad, April 3: No corona patient was reported in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the box ...
Aurangabad, April 3:
No corona patient was reported in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.
The number of patients showed the declining numbers since March.Zero number of patients were reported on around four occasions until now. No patient was found in the city as well as in the rural areas.
Corona patients tally in district on Sunday
Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,767
Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total discharged: 1,66,020
Active Patient: 15
Total deaths: 3,732 (00 die on Sunday)
Vaccination situation in District
Total Vaccination: 50,79,919
First Dose: 29,23,620
Second Dose: 21,10,414
Precaution Dose: 45,885Open in app