No corona patient found in district on Sunday

Aurangabad, April 3:

No corona patient was reported in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.

The number of patients showed the declining numbers since March.Zero number of patients were reported on around four occasions until now. No patient was found in the city as well as in the rural areas.

Corona patients tally in district on Sunday

Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,767

Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total discharged: 1,66,020

Active Patient: 15

Total deaths: 3,732 (00 die on Sunday)

Vaccination situation in District

Total Vaccination: 50,79,919

First Dose: 29,23,620

Second Dose: 21,10,414

Precaution Dose: 45,885